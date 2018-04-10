Covance (NYSE:CVD) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Covance (NYSE:CVD) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Covance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.100118810263 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVD remained flat at $$107.07 during trading on Tuesday.

Covance Company Profile

Covance Inc is engaged in drug development services. The Company provides a range of early-stage and late-stage product development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Company also provides laboratory testing services to the chemical, agrochemical and food industries. The Company operates in two segments: early development services, and late-stage development services.

