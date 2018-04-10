Covington Capital Management Decreases Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,447,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,290 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,573,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,509 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,927,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,608,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,881,000 after acquiring an additional 944,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $178,419.88, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

