Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 162,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

