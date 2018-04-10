Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Instinet cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93. The company has a market cap of $28,084.05, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $194,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $862,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $75,505.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

