CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $9.65 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the period.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

