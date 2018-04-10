CPS Technologies (CPSH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.8159932020857 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH remained flat at $$1.29 during trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,091. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

