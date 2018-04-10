CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. CRA International has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.46, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.76.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. CRA International had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

CRA International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRA International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CRA International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

