Craig Francis Hruska Purchases 20,000 Shares of Strad Energy Services (SDY) Stock

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Director Craig Francis Hruska purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$29,600.00.

TSE SDY traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,012. Strad Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$1.73.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Strad Energy Services had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of C$27.52 million during the quarter.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, and energy infrastructure sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Canadian Operations, U.S. Operations, and Product Sales segments. It is involved in the rental of surface equipment, including tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

