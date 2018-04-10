Crave Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (CRYPTO:CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Crave coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. During the last week, Crave has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crave has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $7,023.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010697 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019356 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 14,912,370 coins. Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

