Credit Acceptance (CACC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Acceptance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.489069054777 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $355.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.22.

CACC traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $188.50 and a 52-week high of $377.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,107.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total transaction of $842,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $1,831,385 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/credit-acceptance-cacc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.