Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 117.0% in March

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,648 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the February 28th total of 44,543 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 157,711 shares of company stock valued at $507,655 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 399,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190,322 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 529,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 437,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 36,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,205. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

