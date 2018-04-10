Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zscaler (ZS)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ZS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

