Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a GBX 1,730 ($24.45) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SMIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.73) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($22.26) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Smiths Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($24.38) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,717.92 ($24.28).

LON:SMIN traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,521.50 ($21.51). 1,308,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442 ($20.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,697 ($23.99).

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.10 ($0.62) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). The company had revenue of GBX 154.90 billion for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($22.60) per share, with a total value of £12,504.18 ($17,673.75).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

