Experian’s (LON:EXPN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($26.86) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($25.23) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($25.44) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 1,920 ($27.14) to GBX 1,940 ($27.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($19.51) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660.50 ($23.47).

LON:EXPN traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,568.50 ($22.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,827,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428 ($20.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,708 ($24.14).

About Experian

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company operates through four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

