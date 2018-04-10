Credits Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00007563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. Credits has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,573,382 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

