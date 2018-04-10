Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,265 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cree worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cree by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.01. 1,631,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,906. Cree Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4,037.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cree Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CREE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

