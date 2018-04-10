Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,762.02, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Criteo has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.97%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $31,247.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $177,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

