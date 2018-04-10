Critical Analysis: Aemetis (AMTX) and Its Competitors

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) is one of 25 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aemetis to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis’ peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aemetis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aemetis Competitors 120 474 736 25 2.49

Aemetis presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $150.15 million -$30.30 million -1.62 Aemetis Competitors $3.36 billion $346.13 million 4.18

Aemetis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -20.19% N/A -36.85% Aemetis Competitors -11.48% -11.19% -5.31%

Summary

Aemetis peers beat Aemetis on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.