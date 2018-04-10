Critical Analysis: Evraz (EVRZF) vs. Its Peers

Evraz (OTCMKTS: EVRZF) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evraz to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evraz has a beta of -3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evraz’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evraz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evraz 0 0 0 0 N/A Evraz Competitors 306 902 1075 52 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Evraz’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evraz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Evraz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evraz N/A N/A N/A Evraz Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evraz and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evraz $10.83 billion N/A 13.00 Evraz Competitors $12.33 billion $652.37 million 16.12

Evraz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evraz. Evraz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evraz peers beat Evraz on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Evraz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evraz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.