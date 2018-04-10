Analyzing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) & Its Rivals

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare I.D. Systems to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -9.45% -16.76% -7.73% I.D. Systems Competitors -25.49% -19.47% -4.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for I.D. Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 I.D. Systems Competitors 50 243 440 24 2.58

I.D. Systems presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.48%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.80%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $40.95 million -$3.87 million N/A I.D. Systems Competitors $292.19 million $32.31 million -2.57

I.D. Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

