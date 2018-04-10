Contrasting Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Its Peers

Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) is one of 11 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Champion International Paper to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion International Paper and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Champion International Paper $21.74 billion $2.14 billion 14.90 Champion International Paper Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.54

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Champion International Paper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Champion International Paper and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% Champion International Paper Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Risk & Volatility

Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champion International Paper’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Champion International Paper and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36 Champion International Paper Competitors 84 340 380 28 2.42

Champion International Paper presently has a consensus price target of $64.09, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Champion International Paper beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

