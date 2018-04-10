Comparing Liberty Media (LSXMA) and Fih Mobile (FXCNY)

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Fih Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Media and Fih Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 0 10 0 3.00 Fih Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Media currently has a consensus target price of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Given Liberty Media’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Media is more favorable than Fih Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media and Fih Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $5.43 billion 2.54 $1.11 billion $3.31 12.40 Fih Mobile $6.23 billion 0.31 $138.32 million N/A N/A

Liberty Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fih Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and Fih Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media N/A N/A N/A Fih Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Liberty Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fih Mobile pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Media does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fih Mobile has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Media beats Fih Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users. The company was founded on January 11, 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Fih Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and distributes handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development, and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Langfang, the Peoples Republic of China. FIH Mobile Limited operates as a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Ltd.

