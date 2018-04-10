Analyzing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) & Actelion (ALIOF)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) and Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Actelion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $138.88 million 10.27 -$88.09 million ($1.20) -15.46 Actelion $2.46 billion 12.17 $707.04 million N/A N/A

Actelion has higher revenue and earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelion has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Actelion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 1 6 1 0 2.00 Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Actelion.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Actelion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -63.43% -23.62% -17.43% Actelion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Actelion beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The company's novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and multifocal motor neuropathy; M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; and M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer to block tissue damage mediated by immune complexes. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Actelion

Actelion Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of low molecular weight drugs. It specializes in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It also specializes in human biology, especially in specific families of molecular targets, such as G-Protein Coupled Receptors. Its portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from World Health Organization (WHO) Functional Class (FC) II through to Functional Class (FC) IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. It also has treatments for a range of specialist diseases, including type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, digital ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products include Tracleer (bosentan), Opsumit (macitentan), Uptravi (selexipag), Ventavis (iloprost), Veletri (epoprostenol for injection), Zavesca (miglustat) and Valchlor (mechlorethamine) gel.

