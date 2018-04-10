Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) is one of 160 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Energy Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Atlas Energy Group Competitors -0.88% -46.80% 3.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas Energy Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Group Competitors 1534 6702 10030 306 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Atlas Energy Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million -$13.10 million N/A Atlas Energy Group Competitors $9.52 billion $308.48 million 22.06

Atlas Energy Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Energy Group rivals beat Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

