Contrasting IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM)

Hawaiian Telcom (NASDAQ: HCOM) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Telcom $368.42 million 0.83 -$107.24 million N/A N/A IDT $1.50 billion 0.10 $8.17 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian Telcom and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Telcom 0 1 0 0 2.00 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hawaiian Telcom has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Telcom and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Telcom -29.11% -6.64% -2.31% IDT -0.97% 3.38% 1.02%

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hawaiian Telcom does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IDT beats Hawaiian Telcom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Telcom Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination. The Telecom Platform Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services across four businesses: Retail Communications, Wholesale Carrier Services, Payment Services and Hosted Platform Solutions. The Company’s Consumer Phone Services segment provides consumer local and long distance services in certain states of the United States. The Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services segments comprise the Company’s IDT Telecom division. The All Other segment includes its real estate holdings and other smaller businesses.

