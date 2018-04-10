Financial Comparison: CF Industries (CF) & Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Industries and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93 Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 1 0 2.25

CF Industries presently has a consensus target price of $38.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus target price of $104.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than CF Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.12 $358.00 million ($0.25) -149.96 Scotts Miracle-Gro $2.64 billion 1.80 $218.30 million $3.94 21.19

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro. CF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CF Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% Scotts Miracle-Gro 9.11% 38.33% 7.77%

Volatility and Risk

CF Industries has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats CF Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products. In the United Kingdom, its brands include Miracle-Gro plant fertilizers; Roundup, Weedol and Pathclear herbicides; EverGreen lawn fertilizers, and Levington gardening and landscape products.

