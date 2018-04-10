CIT Group (CIT) and Moneygram International (MGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Moneygram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.21 billion 2.08 $468.20 million $3.07 16.63 Moneygram International $1.60 billion 0.29 -$29.80 million $0.88 9.39

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 14.60% 7.08% 1.04% Moneygram International -1.86% -14.43% 1.24%

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Moneygram International does not pay a dividend. CIT Group pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Moneygram International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIT Group and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 6 7 0 2.54 Moneygram International 2 2 0 0 1.50

CIT Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%. Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $17.70, suggesting a potential upside of 114.23%. Given Moneygram International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than CIT Group.

Summary

CIT Group beats Moneygram International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions: Commercial Finance, Rail, Real Estate Finance, and Business Capital. The Consumer Banking segment includes Retail Banking, Mortgage Lending, and SBA Lending (together referred to as Other Consumer Banking), and Legacy Consumer Mortgages (LCM). The Company’s products and services include account receivables collection, acquisition and expansion financing, asset management and servicing, asset-based loans, debt underwriting and syndication, deposits, enterprise value and cash flow loans, equipment leases, factoring services and financial risk management.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products Segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions located across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s offerings include money transfers, bill payment services, money order services and official check processing. The Company’s money transfer services enable its consumers to send and receive funds across the world through its global network of locations. The Company also offers Digital/Self-Service solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services.

