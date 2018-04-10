Head-To-Head Contrast: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Evine (EVLV)

Evine (NASDAQ: EVLV) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evine and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stitch Fix 0 5 3 0 2.38

Evine presently has a consensus price target of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 134.55%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Evine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evine is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evine and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evine $648.22 million 0.09 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -89.00 Stitch Fix $977.13 million 2.19 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Evine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Evine and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evine 0.02% 0.38% 0.11% Stitch Fix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Evine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Evine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evine beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evine Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million cable and satellite television homes, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.