La Quinta (LQ) versus International Game Technology (IGT) Head to Head Comparison

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million 2.27 $151.96 million $0.29 65.55 International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.04 -$1.07 billion $1.52 16.68

La Quinta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology. International Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Quinta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 15.50% 4.85% 1.19% International Game Technology -21.64% 10.28% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for La Quinta and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 3 2 0 2.40 International Game Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

La Quinta presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than La Quinta.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. La Quinta does not pay a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of La Quinta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide. IGT operates in two segments: North America and International. North America consists of the Company’s operations in the United States and Canada, which comprised 78% of the revenue during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013 (fiscal 2013). International consists of its operations in all other jurisdictions worldwide, which consists of 22% of the consolidated revenues in fiscal 2013. The Company recognized revenues in three categories, which includes Gaming Operations, Product Sales and Interactive.

