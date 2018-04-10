Critical Contrast: Kraton (KRA) versus Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

Kraton (NYSE: KRA) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton 4.98% 15.47% 3.01% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 6.51% 22.93% 16.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kraton and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.96 billion 0.81 $97.54 million $2.85 17.58 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $11.72 billion 0.58 $909.19 million $8.31 7.64

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kraton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kraton has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Kraton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kraton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays an annual dividend of $3.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kraton does not pay a dividend. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kraton and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kraton currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.74%. Given Kraton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kraton is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Summary

Kraton beats Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging. It also provides rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket; sells tall oil fatty acids for the asphalt paving market; and produces rosin esters and insoluble maleic-based tackifiers, as well as bitumen additives. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives, as well as distilled tall oil and rosins for enhancing the performance and manufacturing of high performance, winter, and all-season tires. Further, it provides dimer acids, tall oil rosins, and terpene fractions for fuel additive, oilfield chemical, mining fluid, coating, metalworking fluid and lubricant, and other applications. The company sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments. The synthetic fibres segment produces polyester and acrylic fibers, which are used in the textile and apparel industries. The resins and plastics segment produces polyester chips, polyethylene resins and films, polypropylene resins and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) granules. The intermediate petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene and ethylene oxide. The petroleum products segment is equipped with crude oil distillation facilities used to produce vacuum and atmospheric gas oils used as feedstock of the Company’s downstream processing facilities. The trading of petrochemical products segment is engaged in importing and exporting of petrochemical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.