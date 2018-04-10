Head to Head Review: Barnes Group (B) vs. Nordson (NDSN)

Barnes Group (NYSE: B) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Barnes Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 4.15% 12.36% 6.87% Nordson 15.85% 30.41% 9.94%

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nordson pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Barnes Group pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barnes Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Nordson has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barnes Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barnes Group and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.44 billion 2.21 $59.41 million $2.88 20.75 Nordson $2.07 billion 3.71 $295.80 million $5.37 24.64

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes Group. Barnes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barnes Group and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nordson 0 5 6 0 2.55

Barnes Group currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Nordson has a consensus target price of $155.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than Barnes Group.

Summary

Nordson beats Barnes Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc. is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. Its segments include Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices and energy. The Industrial segment includes the Molding Solutions, Nitrogen Gas Products and Engineered Components business units. The Aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business and the aftermarket business, which includes maintenance repair and overhaul services and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its precision dispensing and processing technology to various markets. The Advanced Technology Systems segment integrates its product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production process, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled automated, and post-dispense bond testing, optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials, and for curing and drying of dispensed material.

