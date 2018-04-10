Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Subsea 7 to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.57 billion $436.00 million 8.70 Subsea 7 Competitors $3.85 billion $113.38 million -5.45

Subsea 7’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Subsea 7 pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 182.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Subsea 7 is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Subsea 7 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 2 1 0 0 1.33 Subsea 7 Competitors 237 1127 1711 75 2.52

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.73%. Given Subsea 7’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Subsea 7 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 10.29% 7.82% 5.47% Subsea 7 Competitors -4.61% -0.23% -1.17%

Volatility and Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.