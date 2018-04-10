Critical Review: Digital Ally (DGLY) & The Competition

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) is one of 42 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Digital Ally to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Ally and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $16.58 million -$12.71 million -1.07 Digital Ally Competitors $3.90 billion $104.41 million 14.65

Digital Ally’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -80.08% -195.04% -64.01% Digital Ally Competitors -215.86% -27.49% -14.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Ally and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digital Ally Competitors 280 1282 1803 99 2.50

Digital Ally currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.32%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Digital Ally peers beat Digital Ally on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATV's, and boats. The company's digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. The company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

