Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & NRG Energy (NRG) Financial Review

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS: EDPFY) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energias de Portugal and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energias de Portugal 0 1 0 0 2.00 NRG Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Energias de Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares Energias de Portugal and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energias de Portugal 9.71% 11.35% 3.60% NRG Energy -19.56% 9.46% 1.20%

Dividends

Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Energias de Portugal pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energias de Portugal and NRG Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energias de Portugal $16.15 billion 0.89 $1.06 billion $2.91 13.48 NRG Energy $10.63 billion 0.91 -$2.15 billion $1.09 28.07

Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Energy. Energias de Portugal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Energias de Portugal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies gas. The company has an installed capacity of 25 GW. It serves approximately 9.8 million electricity customers and 1.5 million gas customers. In addition, the company offers services in various areas, such as engineering, laboratory tests, vocational training, energy services, and property management. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. It operates natural gas, coal, Uranium, oil, solar, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

