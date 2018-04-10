Head-To-Head Review: DXC Technology (CSC) versus Mavenir Systems (MVNR)

DXC Technology (NYSE: CSC) and Mavenir Systems (NYSE:MVNR) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mavenir Systems does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Mavenir Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52% Mavenir Systems -36.45% -68.72% -35.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DXC Technology and Mavenir Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mavenir Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Mavenir Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mavenir Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DXC Technology beats Mavenir Systems on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

About Mavenir Systems

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir) is a provider of software-based telecommunications networking solutions. The Company’s solutions enable mobile service providers to deliver Internet protocol (IP)-based voice, video, communications and messaging services to subscribers across the world. The Company’s product categories include Voice and Video, and Enhanced Messaging. The Voice and Video product category includes Telephony Application Server (TAS), Voice over long term evolution (LTE) Interworking Function (VoLTE IWF), Media Resource Function (MRF), Mobility Application Server (MAS), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Unified Access Gateway (UAG), Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). The Enhanced Messaging product category includes Rich Messaging Server (RMS), Messaging Routers and Gateways, Presence and Resource List Service (PRS) and XML Document Management System (XDMS).

