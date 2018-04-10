Critical Review: New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) versus Its Competitors

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Oriental Education & Tech Grp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 13.92% 16.19% 9.37% New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors -14.62% -23.10% -6.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $1.80 billion $274.45 million 53.94 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors $515.82 million $30.04 million 18.77

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 1 7 0 2.88 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Competitors 132 604 688 12 2.40

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus price target of $101.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 6.28%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour. The Company offers a range of educational programs, services and products, consisting of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the People’s Republic of China and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education.

