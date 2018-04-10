Critical Review: Quarterhill (QTRH) versus The Competition

Quarterhill (NASDAQ: QTRH) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quarterhill to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quarterhill and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 71 277 571 9 2.56

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Quarterhill’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill 7.59% 20.84% 17.43% Quarterhill Competitors -139.67% -94.16% -61.27%

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Quarterhill is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million $10.22 million 2.88 Quarterhill Competitors $172.04 million $8.49 million 6.44

Quarterhill’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s peers have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quarterhill beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Road Dynamics Inc, a highway traffic management technology company specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems industry, VIZIYA Corp, a software and services provider to multi-national companies and Wi-LAN, with patent licensing business.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.