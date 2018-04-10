CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) versus China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Head to Head Comparison

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and China Coal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources $322.78 million 1.21 $40.46 million $1.46 9.73 China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $516.50 million $0.39 20.87

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Coal Resources. CONSOL Coal Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Coal Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources 10.56% 21.19% 7.28% China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CONSOL Coal Resources and China Coal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.66%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Dividends

CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Coal Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats China Coal Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities in the eastern United States. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is a subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.