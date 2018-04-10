Comparing Divine skin. (DSKX) and Coty (COTY)

Divine skin. (OTCMKTS: DSKX) and Coty (NYSE:COTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Divine skin. does not pay a dividend. Coty pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Coty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Divine skin. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Divine skin. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Divine skin. and Coty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Divine skin. $12.95 million 0.01 -$6.93 million N/A N/A Coty $7.65 billion 1.78 -$422.20 million $0.63 28.90

Divine skin. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Divine skin. and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Divine skin. 0 0 0 0 N/A Coty 2 6 7 0 2.33

Coty has a consensus price target of $19.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Divine skin..

Risk & Volatility

Divine skin. has a beta of 9.6, indicating that its stock price is 860% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Divine skin. and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Divine skin. N/A N/A N/A Coty -4.15% 4.45% 1.82%

Summary

Coty beats Divine skin. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Divine skin. Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites. The Luxury segment provides prestige fragrances, and premium skincare and cosmetics products across various regions and luxury channels, including upscale perfumeries, upscale department stores and duty-free shops, and travel retail sales channels. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care, and other salon products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professionals stores. The company markets and sells its products under the Astor, Bourjois, Clairol, Coty, COVERGIRL, Joop!, Jovan, Lancaster, Manhattan, Max Factor, Nioxin, N.Y.C. New York Color, OPI, philosophy, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, System Professional, and Wella brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

