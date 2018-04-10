Critical Survey: NuStar Energy (NS) & Its Competitors

NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Pipelines, except natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NuStar Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuStar Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy $1.81 billion $147.96 million 32.14 NuStar Energy Competitors $6.57 billion $435.72 million 18.45

NuStar Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NuStar Energy. NuStar Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy 8.16% 7.82% 2.44% NuStar Energy Competitors 31.87% -1.27% 9.40%

Dividends

NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. NuStar Energy pays out 684.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.2% and pay out 134.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of NuStar Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of NuStar Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NuStar Energy has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuStar Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuStar Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy 0 11 0 0 2.00 NuStar Energy Competitors 218 964 1030 28 2.39

NuStar Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.78%. As a group, “Pipelines, except natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.36%. Given NuStar Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

NuStar Energy rivals beat NuStar Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The storage segment consists of facilities that provide storage, handling and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals and other liquids. The fuels marketing segment involve the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components and other refined products for resale. It conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, primarily NuStar Logistics, L.P. and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. As of May 4, 2017, it had more than 9,200 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that provide approximately 96 million barrels of storage capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.