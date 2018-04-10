Financial Analysis: Steelcase (SCS) & Deluxe (DLX)

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Deluxe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Steelcase shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Deluxe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Steelcase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Steelcase pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Deluxe pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steelcase pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steelcase has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Steelcase is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deluxe has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steelcase has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deluxe and Steelcase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $1.97 billion 1.82 $230.15 million $5.27 14.19 Steelcase $3.06 billion 0.53 $80.70 million $0.91 15.38

Deluxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steelcase. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steelcase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and Steelcase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 11.71% 26.80% 11.76% Steelcase 2.64% 13.66% 6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Deluxe and Steelcase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Steelcase 0 2 1 0 2.33

Steelcase has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given Steelcase’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steelcase is more favorable than Deluxe.

Summary

Deluxe beats Steelcase on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting, domain name, and web design services; search engine optimization; marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions; and fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks. In addition, the company provides financial technology solutions larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions comprising accounts receivable processing and remote deposit capture; and digital enablement solutions consisting of loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the North America, Australia, South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The company's seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

