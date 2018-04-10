Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock valued at $34,281,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 5,752,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,186. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

