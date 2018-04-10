Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,463.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $17,622,694.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs cut Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

CCI opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $93.14 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43,950.05, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

