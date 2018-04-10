Barclays Boosts Crown (CCK) Price Target to $72.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Vertical Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of CCK opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $6,548.92, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Crown by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 295,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 637,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

