Crown (CRW) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Crown has a market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $23,048.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00016630 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.09522280 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00165388 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.01750760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021983 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,946,987 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.