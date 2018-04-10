Crypto Bullion Price Tops $2.55 on Exchanges (CBX)

Crypto Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Crypto Bullion has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Bullion coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00028000 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Bullion has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1,172.00 worth of Crypto Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00708850 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006907 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00099787 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030580 BTC.

About Crypto Bullion

Crypto Bullion (CRYPTO:CBX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2013. Crypto Bullion’s total supply is 1,010,599 coins. The official website for Crypto Bullion is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto. Crypto Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX.

Buying and Selling Crypto Bullion

Crypto Bullion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Crypto Bullion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Bullion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

