Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $4.85 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $219.14 million and $1.25 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00071950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00744968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00180094 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,644,048 coins and its circulating supply is 45,206,422 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonex platform is developed as international acquiring and is based on blockсhain technology. Safe system based on blockchain technology is protected against unauthorized access. Users can convert fiat money to any cryptocurrencies and tokens, as well as spend cryptocurrency with the help of bank cards and mobile applications with contactless payments. Cryptonex is developed as an open source code platform. To account property rights, cryptocurrency of the same name Cryptonex, ticker CNX is used. “

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.