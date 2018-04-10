CSS Industries (CSS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSS Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.0543468073486 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,112. CSS Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.15. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. equities research analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CSS Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $421,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items.

