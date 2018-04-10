Cthulhu Offerings Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market capitalization of $25,283.00 and $15.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00765768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176385 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Profile

Cthulhu Offerings was first traded on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,382 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

