Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7072309320222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CTRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ctrip in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of CTRP stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 2,262,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,028. Ctrip has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22,993.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ctrip had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Ctrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

